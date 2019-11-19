Local Matters

November 19, 2019 - 1:34pm

Car crashes into tree on Ledge Road, Alabama

posted by Billie Owens in news, accidents, Alabama.

A car-into-tree accident with injuries is reported at 1862 Ledge Road in Alabama. There are two elderly occupants; one with a head injury and the other feeling light headed.

Alabama Fire Department, Mercy medics and a deputy are responding.

The location is between Wight and Gorton roads.

A first responder reports there is no entrapment and there's one vehicle off the roadway.

UPDATE 2:17 p.m.: One occupant is being transported to UMMC with a complaint of pain on the right side of the chest. Other responders are back in service.

