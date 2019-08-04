Car into tree accident reported on Lover's Lane, Pembroke

A car has reportedly hit a tree in the area of 8780 Lover's Lane, Pembroke.

Unknown injuries. Mercy Flight on ground standby.

Pembroke fire, Indian Falls fire, and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 10:39 a.m.: The vehicle is well off the road. Mercy Flight dispatched to the scene.

UPDATE 10:46 a.m.: Mercy Medics cancel Mercy Flight.

UPDATE 11:04 a.m.: The registered owner requested a tow. Mercy Medic #1 is transporting one patient to ECMC. Pembroke is back in service.