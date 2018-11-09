November 9, 2018 - 4:25pm
Chimney fire reported at house on Kelsey Road, Batavia
A chimney fire is reported at 7887 Kelsey Road. There is smoke in the residence, which is being evacuated. Town of Batavia Fire Department is responding.
