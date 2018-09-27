September 27, 2018 - 2:01pm
Colby Road will close for paving next week
posted by Billie Owens in pembroke, Darien, road maintenance, Colby Road paving, news.
Advisory from the GC Highway Department:
Please be advised that the Genesee County Highway Department will be paving Colby Road from Sumner Road to Route 5, in Darien and Pembroke, beginning Monday, Oct. 1st through Thursday, Oct. 4th.
The road will be closed for thru traffic. Local traffic, including school buses and emergency vehicles, will still have access to the roadway during paving.
There will be a notification when the road reopens.
Recent comments