Colby Road will close for paving next week

Please be advised that the Genesee County Highway Department will be paving Colby Road from Sumner Road to Route 5, in Darien and Pembroke, beginning Monday, Oct. 1st through Thursday, Oct. 4th.

The road will be closed for thru traffic. Local traffic, including school buses and emergency vehicles, will still have access to the roadway during paving.

There will be a notification when the road reopens.