Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 27, 2018 - 2:01pm

Colby Road will close for paving next week

posted by Billie Owens in pembroke, Darien, road maintenance, Colby Road paving, news.
Advisory from the GC Highway Department:

 

Please be advised that the Genesee County Highway Department will be paving Colby Road from Sumner Road to Route 5, in Darien and Pembroke, beginning Monday, Oct. 1st through Thursday, Oct. 4th.

The road will be closed for thru traffic. Local traffic, including school buses and emergency vehicles, will still have access to the roadway during paving.

There will be a notification when the road reopens.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

September 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button