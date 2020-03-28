Corfu Fire Department holds gun raffle at 2 p.m. today on Facebook

Press release:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, current recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control, NYS social restrictions and the wellness and health of our community we regret to inform you that we have cancelled the Spring 2020 Gun Raffle at the rec hall.

We will not be issuing refunds for the main ticket sales and will still be holding a live drawing for those items listed on the main ticket.

The main ticket raffle will be done during a live feed on the Corfu Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page on March 28 at 2 p.m.

Items will be raffled by random draw subject to availability from Sugarbush Amory on that date.

We will draw a random main ticket number. We will then attempt to contact winner by the phone number listed on the ticket and then the winner may choose the item. If winner cannot be reached by phone at that time we will then do another separate draw to determine the prize.

**ALL WINNERS WILL HAVE TO CONTACT SUGARBUSH ARMORY TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT FOR BACKGROUND CHECK AND TO PICK UP FIREARM.

We wish the circumstances were different and hope they will improve soon for everyone.

The members of the Corfu Rescue Hook & Ladder Co. #1 would like to THANK YOU for all your continued support. Please stay safe, healthy and we will see you at next year’s event.

If you have any questions please call the fire hall at 585-599-3618.