Corfu Presbyterian Church food pantry is running low on food

Supplies are dwindling for basic food items stocked at the Corfu Presbyterian Church food pantry, located at 63 Alleghany Road, which is operated in partnership with St. Maximilian Kolbe Roman Catholic Church.

"We have a lot of elderly people, who used to go out to restaurants, relying on us," said pantry coodinator Paula Trapani.

If you can help, they are especially in need of:

Canned fruit and vegetables

SOUP, noodle cups, Top Ramen

Canned tuna

Canned chicken

Pasta

Pasta sauces

Canned tomato products, most assuredly ketchup

Peanut butter

Jelly and jam

Canned juice

Cereal and shelf-stable milk

Pancake mix and syrup

Trapani said meal items that can be prepared quickly are needed, adding that cake mix and canned frosting, or brownie and muffin mix would be nice treats, too.

The pantry is also running low on basic hygiene supplies and toiletries like soap and shampoo.

To help families pass the time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the pantry is also making room to stockpile puzzles, board games, hidden word search booklets and the like.

There will be someone at the church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. Please leave items on the bench outside and someone will retrieve them.

If anyone has questions or needs to drop off items at another time, please contact Paula Trapani at (716) 423-1907.

One thing they do not need is frozen French fries.

"Our freezer is stuffed with bags of frozen French fries from a truck that caught fire last week, I believe on Route 5, and they were able to salvage quite a lot of French fries -- I'm not kidding," Trapani said, adding that the freezer at the St. Kolbe's also chock full of them.

So don't forget the ketchup, folks...