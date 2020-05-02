Local Matters

May 2, 2020 - 10:45am

Cornell Cooperative Extension hosts Garden Talk with Master Gardeners May 7 via Zoom

posted by Billie Owens in Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, garden talk, news.

Press release:

Garden Talk returns via Zoom on May 7 at noon (note the time change).

Join the Genesee County Master Gardeners for “Common Gardening Mistakes.”

Let’s face it, we’ve all been there. Even Master Gardeners make mistakes and kill plants! If you have questions about proper watering techniques, fertilizing or soil preparation this talk is for you. We’ll cover the basics.

Please register in advance for this free program online here.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Then join us from the comfort of your own home at noon on May 7.

This free series is open to the public.

Future topics and other Master Gardener events will be posted on the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County website and also on our Facebook page.

Upcoming

more

