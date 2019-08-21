Local Matters

August 21, 2019 - 9:34am

County Highway Department announces road work

posted by Billie Owens in news, road closures, road work, infrastructure, Darien, byron.

The county Highway Department announced that the Sumner Road bridge over Elevenmile Creek in Darien is now restricted to alternating one-way traffic with a temporary signal. The change took effect yesterday. This bridge is between Route 77 and Harlow Road.

The public will be notified when the road reopens to both lanes of traffic.

The Highway Department also announced that the Caswell Road Bridge between Walkers Corners Road and Cockram Road in Byron will be closed effective Thursday, Aug. 22nd through Oct. 4th.

