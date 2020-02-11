County to hold public info session on jail construction project Feb. 19 at Old Courthouse

Press release:

Genesee County will hold a Public Information Session regarding the Jail Construction Project at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Old County Courthouse Chambers, 7 Main St., Batavia.

The purpose of the informational session is to update the public on the process taken by the County in the design of the proposed new County Jail and where we are in the project time line.

The County invites citizen questions and inquiries on the jail design process, and looks to provide County justification and rationale for the steps taken to date and planned into the future. We welcome any and all citizen views regarding any aspect of the project’s scope, purpose and implementation.

The County will provide project information including, but not limited to, project timeline, bed need analysis, jail site and projected costs. County staff along with SMRT, the County’s architect and engineer consultants will be on hand to answer questions and receive feedback.

The session will last until approximately 8 p.m. and the public is encouraged to drop by at any time to speak with County and SMRT representatives.

The County has also created a page on its website dedicated to the jail project that we encourage citizens to check on over time for updates on the progress of the jail construction project, the site is here.