Crash with injuries reported at Sumner and Harlow roads, Darien

Photo courtesy of Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

A truck vs. SUV accident with injuries is reported at Sumner Road and Harlow Road. One person in a vehicle is reportedly unresponsive. Darien Fire Department and medics are responding with law enforcement.

UPDATE 3:19 p.m.: A first responder reports the accident is not blocking traffic.

UPDATE 3:23 p.m.: Corfu Fire Department is called to the scene.

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.: Tow trucks are called.

UPDATE 4:24 p.m.: This is a confirmed fatality accident. State police are handling the scene. The roadway is going to be shut down for accident reconstruction by the Crash Management Team. According to Alecia Kaus/Video News Service at the scene , an SUV was northbound on Harlow Road when the female driver failed to stop at the stop sign at Sumner Road. The SUV driver, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her SUV was T-boned by a pickup truck headed west on Sumner. The three occupents of the pickup were transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Trooper O'Callaghan will have a press release later with additional information.

UPDATE 4:35 p.m.: Traffic control is requested to the scene.

UPDATE 5:11 p.m.: Scene commands say roads are shut down completely at Sumner and Harlow. They are also stopping traffic at Reynolds Road and Fargo, and at Route 20 (Broadway Road) and Harlow. Campers at Darien Lakes State Park are being told about the road closures.