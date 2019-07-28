Crowd of 2,779 not enough in Muckdogs' loss: Batavia pitchers have struck out 21, walked none in two games

Submitted photo and press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs will try again today to end the toughest losing streak of the 2019 season as they host the Williamsport Crosscutters at 5:05 p.m. as part of Irish Night.

On Saturday, a crowd of 2,779 packed Dwyer Stadium -- thanks to Tompkins Bank of Castile purchasing all of the general admission tickets in an effort to draw a record crowd (the bank also hosted an employee picnic) -- but the Muckdogs fell to Williamsport, 7-0.

Batavia (24-18) remains not only in first place in the New York-Penn Pinckney Division, but in the hunt for the best overall NYPL record, trailing Lowell (Red Sox) 26-14) and the Mets' farm club, Brooklyn Cyclones (24-16).

The Muckdogs, the affiliate of the Miami Marlins, still have a two-game lead over the West Virginia Black Bears, who have lost two in a row and are 21-19. Mahoning Valley (22-20) has won two in a row and State College (22-20) has won three in a row. The Muckdogs have lost four.

The first year of the Batavia minor league team in the current league, the team drew 3,000 fans on May 10, 1939. The stadium was called State Street Park and to accommodate so many fans, they watched from the outfield fence, which was a snow fence at the time, and borrowed chairs from a local funeral home.

Saturday night, thanks to Tompkins Bank of Castile buying 2,000 tickets for fans who packed the park, the Muckdogs drew 2,779. This time, kids and families were in the grass on the first- and third-base lines and the picnic area was full of fans.

The Williamsport team was having the fun on the field as Kendall Simmons hit a home run and Juan Aparicio went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple.

Batavia was led by the hot-hitting J.D. Orr, who went 2-for-4. The 10th-round pick this year of the Marlins is now hitting a lead-leading .375 on the season.

Andrew Turner, Troy Johnston and Dalvy Rosario all had hits for Batavia.

Muckdogs' pitching has now put up some budding two-game stars. A total of seven pitchers have thrown 18 innings with 21 strikeouts and zero walks.

Saturday, Easton Lucas (four Ks in three innings), Dakota Bennett (two strikeouts in 5.0 innings) and Joey Steele (a scoreless ninth and he struck out the side) combined for nine strikeouts and no walks.

Muckdogs catcher Dustin Skelton, an 18th-round Marlins draft pick this year, threw out three runners trying to steal.

Sunday is a 5:05 p.m. start and it's O'Lacy's Irish Day. O'Lacy's has specials and tickets, you can visit the restaurant or follow them on Facebook. It is also free admission for MuckPups and kids can run the bases.

Before the game, next to the souvenir stand, it is Autograph Alley as eight players will sign autographs, pose for photos and selfies with fans. There will be special Irish Chips, which are fries covered with fresh corned beef, gravy and cheddar cheese. There will also be specials on Irish beers.

Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.

Photo: Fans received foam fingers entering Dwyer Stadium on Saturday, courtesy Tompkins Bank of Castile. A crowd of 2,779 came close to the record-setting crowd of 3,000 on May 10, 1939.