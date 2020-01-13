Democratic candidates visit Batavia Jan. 30

Press release:

Democratic candidates for Congress and NYS Senate will visit Batavia to talk with voters on Thursday, Jan. 30.

The Genesee County Democratic Committee invites the community to meet candidates for Congress and NYS Senate District 61.

Candidates including Nate McMurray, Joan Seamans, Kim Smith, and Jacqualine Berger will join us from 7 to 9 p.m. at Moonjava Cafe, 56 Harvester Ave.

Come register to vote, apply for an absentee ballot, learn about the upcoming elections, participate in a Democratic Presidential Primary Poll, visit with local Democratic officials, meet potential 2020 candidates, learn more about early voting and changes to NYS elections laws and more.

All are welcome!

"Be represented, be a voter."