Disabled vets enrolled in VA healthcare invited to recreation therapy skiing at Ellicottville lodge

Press release:

On Friday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m., veterans with disabilities will be treated to a fun day of skiing as part of VA Western New York Healthcare System’s Recreation Therapy activities.

Hosted by the Lounsbury Adaptive Ski Program at Holiday Valley Ski Resort, the ski program will kick off from the Tannenbaum Lodge at 6787 Holiday Valley Road, Ellicottville, which is in Western New York.

Disabled veterans enrolled in VA healthcare are welcome to participate and can register by calling 716-862-6814.

Ski passes and equipment have been generously donated by the Lounsbury Adaptive Ski Program at Holiday Valley. Though VA transportation to the resort will not be provided , disabled veterans can participate in stand-up or adaptive sit-down skiing at no cost.

“This is a great partnership and winter activity for our veterans,” said Pamela Kaznowski, VA Western New York Healthcare System’s Recreation Therapy supervisor. “Recreation therapy activity like this improves the quality of life of our veterans.

"This could be a veteran’s first skiing experience and a day of camaraderie with fellow veterans, giving them the inspiration to take their rehabilitation to a higher level."