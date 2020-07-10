Downtown city restaurants and BID team up to offer summer specials on Tasty Tuesdays

Press release:

The Batavia Business Improvement District (BID) is rolling out a Tasty Tuesdays campaign for the Summer 2020 to support our Downtown restaurants.

Our Downtown participating restaurants are offering up exclusive Tuesday night specials that you won’t want to miss.

The BID will promote Tasty Tuesdays each week, offering diners that choose to participate an option to upload an image to Instagram or Facebook using #tastytuesdays and tag the restaurant to be entered to win a gift certificate to one of our independent restaurants Downtown.

Tasty Tuesday Specials may be different each week and vary depending on location and hours. Make sure to check out our Facebook page for these sizzling specials and post your participation for the free giveaways!

"If we get enough momentum, we may continue this into the fall," said Beth Kemp, BID executive director.

For more information on B.I.D. and Downtown events, please visit this website.