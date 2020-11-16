November 16, 2020 - 5:07pm
Driver crashes into tree on Mill Pond Road, Byron
A vehicle crashed into a tree in Byron at 6457 Mill Pond Road. A first responder initially called for medics to respond in non-emergency mode for a male with a head laceration.
Subsequently it was determined the driver also has two broken ankles. Le Roy medics are called to respond in emergency mode. Law enforcement is called to the scene.
The location is between Mud City Road and Byron Holley Road.
UPDATE 5:38 p.m.: Mercy medics are onboard a
Le Roy Byron ambulance with the patient en route to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.