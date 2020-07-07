DSP Jazz Trio returns to T.F. Brown's on Thursday, July 16, reservations recommended

From DSP Jazz Trio:

DSP Jazz Trio is returning to T.F. Brown's Restaurant on Thursday, July 16.

They will perform from 5-8 p.m. outside on the patio. No standing room. Reservations are highly recommended .

Call T.F. Brown's at (585) 343-1547.

Come as a group if possible. Ask when calling about table size.

Mask required at all times unless seated at your table.

Hope to see you there!

If all works out OK, we hope to get back on our regular third-Thursday-of-each-month schedule.