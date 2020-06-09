Early voting starts Saturday and continues for nine days

From Genesee County Board of Elections, commissioners Richard Siebert and Lorie Longhany.

Early voting for the NY-27 Special Election, the Presidential Primary Election and State Primary Elections begins this Saturday, June 13th and continues for nine days. The early voting location is at County Building 2, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

The schedule for early voting is as follows:

June 13 th --- 12 - 5 p.m.

June 14 th --- 12 - 5 p.m.

June 15 th --- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

June 16 th --- 12 – 8 p.m.

June 17 th --- 12 – 8 p.m.

June 18 th --- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

June 19 th --- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

June 20 th --- 12 – 5 p.m.

June 21st --- 12 – 5 p.m.

Requests for absentee ballots for the NY-27 Special Election, Presidential Primary and State Primary ballots must be postmarked by June 16th.

You can also request an absentee ballot in person at the Board of Elections no later than June 22nd.

Other options to apply: email – [email protected], phone (585) 815-7804; or fax – (585) 344-8562.

The last day to register in-person to vote in the NY-27 Special Election ONLY is June 13th at County Building 2, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Voters can register for the Special Election up until June 12th at the Board of Elections office at County Building 1, 15 Main St., Batavia.