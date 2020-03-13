East Bethany Presbyterian Church cancels in-person worship services, including church school, through March 27

Press release:

East Bethany Presbyterian Church has been closely monitoring the potential impact of COVID-19 and is following current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and New York State Health Department.

After days of prayer and discussion between the church’s governing board (the Session) and our pastor, Rev. Erin Schubmehl Jacobson, and following the recommendations of the Presbytery of Genesee Valley, we are canceling in-person worship services, including church school through March 27th .

We will continue to update the church community on our Facebook page and our website.