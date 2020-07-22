July 22, 2020 - 1:48pm
East Bethany Presbyterian Church will not have holiday vendor and craft show this year
posted by Billie Owens in East Bethany Presbyterian Church, Holiday Happenings Vendor and Craft Show, Announcements.
The East Bethany Presbyterian Church has made the difficult decision to postpone the annual Holiday Happenings Vendor and Craft Show scheduled for November.
Please mark your calendars for next year -- Saturday, Nov. 6th, 2021 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.!
We pray for everyone’s good health and safety. Thank you for your continued support!
Thank you,
Sharon Smith