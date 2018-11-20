Elba School is hosting 'Pancakes for Paws' at Applebee's to benefit Sheriff's K9 Fund

"Pancakes for Paws" flapjack fundraiser to benefit the Genesee County Sheriff's Office K9 Fund will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9, at Applebee's Restaurant in Batavia.

This event is sponsored by the Elementary School Council of Elba Central School.

Tickets are $6. For this special fundraiser, tickets WILL BE available at the door. However, Applebee's would like to anticipate the number of people who will attend, so please contact either of the following two people with a head count for your party:

1) Elba schoolteacher Mrs. Pietrzykowski at 757-9967, ext. 1480, or email her at: [email protected]

2) Carolyn DellaPenna, confidential secretary to the GC Sheriff, at 345-3000, ext. 3510, or email her at: [email protected]

Applebee's is located at 8322 Lewiston Road.

Deputy Christopher Erion -- a 1993 graduate of Elba Central School -- recently lost his K9 service dog Destro to cancer.

The initial cost to get another police dog is estimated to be nearly $15,000.