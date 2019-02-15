Elba seeks new school board member

Press release:

ELBA – The Elba Central School Board of Education is seeking Elba residents interested in filling a seat vacated by the resignation of Board Member Candy Bezon. This appointment would fill the vacancy until June 30.

Bezon served on the board for five years and resigned to take a position within the District. By law, school board members may not be employees of the District.

The Board of Education will have three seats on the May ballot; two will be for a five-year term with the third for a four-year term.

Any qualified voter of the Elba District who is interested in serving on the Board of Education is asked to contact Donna Harris, district clerk at (585) 757-9967, ext. 1033, by March 1st.