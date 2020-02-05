Elba student wins design contest for Rochester Auto Dealers' 2020 show program cover

Submitted photo and press release:

Fanny Venegas is a junior at Elba Central School who designed the cover of the Rochester Automobile Dealers Association’s (RADA) Rochester Auto Show Program and her design was selected as the winner.

Fanny is also a first-year student in the Graphic Arts Program at the Batavia Career and Technical Education Center.

She was recently recognized by Juan Canto, director of Training, Compliance, Recruitment and Placement for the RADA, and she was presented with a monetary award.

The RADA show will be held March 5-8 at the Floreano Convention Center in Rochester. The event draws tens of thousands of attendees and features current and future new vehicles in the market.

“Each year, the RADA invites students to design the program cover because it provides an excellent learning opportunity allowing them to display their knowledge and skills that they learn in the Graphic Design classroom,” Canto said.

“The student whose cover design is chosen, gets to have their bio and picture included in the Auto Show book which thousands of people look at. This prestigious selection can be included in the students’ resume as they look to attend college or, find gainful employment.”

“Fanny is a student who consistently goes above and beyond in all that she does," said Gretchen Rosales, principal of Elba Junior/Senior High School. "Not only does she participate in the Graphic Arts program at the Batavia CTE Center, but she takes AP courses back at the Elba campus.

"She is a three-sport athlete, participating in cross country and indoor/outdoor track. Fanny strives to always give more than 100 percent and she exemplifies what it means to be an Elba Lancer.”

Doug Russo is Fanny’s Graphic Arts instructor. He described how Fanny’s skill set has grown immensely since she first began in September.

“Fanny has gained a vast amount of experience in the graphic arts field," Russo said. "She is proficient in Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, and Photoshop, which are highly sought out skills in the graphics industry. She is detail orientated, gets along well with others and has great leadership skills.”

Fanny was surprised when she was informed that she is the winner for RADA's cover design competition.

“I was shocked because so many of my classmates entered this contest," Fanny said. "I’m so happy."

Fanny’s mom, Sandra Salcido, was present as Canto gave Fanny the award check.

“I am so proud,” Salcido said with a big smile.

Fanny plans to pursue her education and become a photographer/videographer.

Photo, from left: Gretchen Rosales, principal of Elba Junior/Senior High School; Sandra Salcido, Fanny’s mother; the artist herself -- Fanny Venegas; Juan Canto, director of Training, Compliance, Recruitment and Placement for the RADA; Doug Russo, Batavia CTE Center Graphic Arts instructor; and Maggie Poray, Batavia CTE Center Student Services coordinator.