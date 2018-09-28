Emmitt Smith, former and current Buffalo football players to appear at Downs' sports collectors' expo

Press release:

Batavia Downs has announced the lineup for the upcoming Legends and Stars collectors' expo to be held on Oct. 27th and 28th.

Former Dallas Football Player, Three Time Super Bowl Champion, NFL Hall of Famer, and All Time Leading Rusher, Emmitt Smith will appear on Sunday. Also appearing Sunday will be former Buffalo Football Players including: Bruce Smith, Andre Reed, Marv Levy, Darryl Talley, Billy Shaw, Kurt Shultz, Antowain Smith, Mark Maddox and John Davis.

“We are extremely pleased to be welcoming back the Legends and Stars Collectors Expo.” said Henry Wojtaszek, CEO/president at Batavia Downs. “Bringing athletes of the past and present to Batavia Downs so that people can meet their sports heroes is something we and our customers look forward to each year.”

Current Buffalo football player Kelvin Benjamin will appear on Saturday as will former Buffalo hockey stars Matthew Barnaby and Pat Lafontaine.

“Legends and Stars are pleased to be returning to Batavia Downs for our Fall Sports Expo,” said Legends and Stars staff member Chris Sabatello. “With a robust lineup of Autograph Guests and sold-out Paddock Room filled with high quality sports memorabilia dealers, we expect this show to be a first-class experience for fans and collectors alike.”

Rounding out the show’s football stars include Ken Anderson, former Cincinnati Bengal, Mark Duper and Mark Clayton, former Miami Dolphin standouts and former Patriots teammates Irving Fryar and Steve Grogan -- all on Saturday.

Baseball fans may seek out Yankees great Ron Guidry, White Sox standout Jack McDowell and former Pirate Andy Van Slyke, all appearing on Saturday.

Appearing both days is actor Dwier Brown, who cinema fans may recognize as John Kinsella from the movie "Field of Dreams."

The show takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Cost is $8 for admission (Kids 12 and under are free) and all attendees 18 years of age or older receive $7 in Free Play. Each paid admission includes one free autograph to a designated guest.

Specific information on which athletes are appearing on what days, the times they will be appearing and cost of signatures can be found at legendsandstars.net

About Batavia Downs/WROTB

