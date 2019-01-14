Fifth-grader is Byron-Bergen Elementary School's first female Geography Bee Champion

Photo and information from Byron Bergen Central Schools:

On Jan. 8, Byron-Bergen fifth-grade student Allison Rimmerman became the Elementary School's first female National Geographic Geography Bee School Champion. Sixth-grader Jackson Lundfelt finished in the Second Place Runner-Up position. Both students performed exceptionally well during the competition.



In December, almost 250 fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-grade students took the Geography Bee Qualifying Test. Twenty students qualified. Eighteen students competed on Jan. 8 (photo above); two were absent that day, with five competitors continuing to the Final Round.

“Every year the Byron-Bergen Elementary School Champion and Runner-Up have been boys,” said Bee coordinator and fifth-grade teacher Ken Rogoyski. “The last time a girl won the National Championship was 26 year ago, in 1993.

"New York State has never had a female State Championship since the Bee started in 1989. Perhaps that will change this year. I’m very excited for Allison.”

Both Allison and Junior High Bee Champion Elizabeth Piper will be taking the New York State Bee Qualifying Test. The 100 top School Champions will head to Albany for the competition in March.

The Elementary School Bee is moderated and judged by enthusiastic volunteers. Retired Elementary School come back every year to volunteer their time.

This year’s esteemed judges panel included the retirees Judy Boyle (reading teacher), Melissa Chamberlain (kindergarten teacher), and Paula Wade (first-grade teacher). The Bee host and moderator was retired sixth-grade teacher Liz Findlay.

Congratulations to all the participating students for their hard work.

Below are the names of the 20 students who qualified to compete in the Geography Bee:

Fourth Grade:

Brandon Schuck

Gavin Kinkelaar

Ellie Tanner

Xander Rodriguez

Theodore Schelemanow

Fifth Grade:

Allison Rimmerman (in photo third from left, standing in back row)

Liam Boyle

Colin Rea

Tobias Zastrocky

GJ Donofrio

Evan Williams

Cole DiQuattro

Sixth Grade:

Ryan Benstead

Craig DiQuattro

Alexander Raccuia

Martin MacConnell

Owen Cuba

Eli Kupfer

Jackson Lundfelt

Landon Kent