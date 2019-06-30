Frankie and his handler graduate from Niagara Regional Police Service Canine Academy

Above, Deputy Christopher Erion and his partner, newly trained K-9 Frankie, at Niagara Falls.

Submitted photo and press release:

Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. announces the graduation of its new K-9, Frankie, and his handler Deputy Christopher Erion, from the Niagara Regional Police Service Canine Academy in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, June 20.

The three-month course covered training in the areas of building and open area searches, obedience, tracking, drug detection, and handler protection.

In addition to Deputy Erion and K-9 Frankie, K-9 units from the Niagara Regional Police Service, Niagara Parks Police, and Buffalo Police Department also graduated and were certified.

Frankie is a 2 ½-year-old Belgian Malinois from Holland and was named in honor of deceased Deputy Frank Bordonaro.

“I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the overwhelming support from the public and would like to thank all those that generously contributed to the K-9 fund,” Sheron said.