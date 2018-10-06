Local Matters

October 6, 2018 - 12:41pm

Friends of Steve Hawley to hold political fundraiser Oct. 19 with GOP governor candidate Marc Molinaro, RSVP by Oct. 13

posted by Billie Owens in politics, GOP, Friends of Steve Hawley, news, Batavia Downs, fundraiser.

Friends of Assemblyman Steve Hawley invite everyone to a political fundraiser at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel on Friday, Oct. 19.

The 11th annual Night ot the Races will be attended by Hawley and Republican candidate for governor Marcus J. Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive and a former mayor of Tivoli.

The fun starts at 6 p.m.

Cost is $80 per guest, or $150 per couple.

There will be a two-hour open bar, a special buffet dinner, racing and $20 in Free Play at the casino per person.

RSVP by Oct. 13 by calling (585) 356-0686.

Sponsorship opportunities are available:

  • $1,000 -- Triple Crown Level: 10 tickets, race named for sponsor, special gift, tote board and program recognition, group picture with "Triple Crown" race winner and Assemblyman Hawley;
  • $800 -- Kentucky Derby Level: 8 tickets, program recognition, special gift, group picture with "Kentucky Derby" race winner and Assemblyman Hawley;
  • $600 -- Belmost Stakes Level: 6 tickets, program recognition, group picture with "Belmont Stakes" race winner and Assemblyman Hawley;
  • $400 -- Preakness Stakes Level: 4 tickets, program recognition.

Friends of Steve Hawley -- State Assembly 2018: mailing address is 7768 Oatka Trail, Le Roy, NY 14482. Visit www.hawleyforassembly.com

