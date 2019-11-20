GC 4-H Programs seeks new volunteers and 4-H Club members

Photo: 4-H Clover Drovers Club members with their pillow projects.

Submitted photo and press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Program is seeking new volunteers and 4-H clubs! Volunteers are essential to our program and allow you to share your hobbies with interested youth.

Projects can be as varied as sewing, arts and crafts, cooking, animal science and more.

You can start a 4-H Club in these five easy steps!

1.) Complete the New 4-H Volunteer Enrollment Form (available at the 4-H office).

2.) Attend an orientation meeting with 4-H staff.

3.) Enroll five youths in your club (ages 5 to 18).

4.) Have members choose a club name.

5.) Plan monthly club meetings and projects with club parents and members.

New members and volunteers are always welcome to join the 4-H program.

For more information on how to join or start a 4-H club, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040, ext. 131.

The 4-H office is located at Cornell Cooperative Extension, Genesee County, 420 E. Main St., Batavia.