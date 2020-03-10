GC 4-H youth compete in Regional Horse Extravaganza, three qualify for two state contests

Submitted photos and press release:

Congratulations to the Genesee County 4-H members who competed in the Regional 4-H Horse Extravaganza Contest at Midlakes School in Clifton Springs on Saturday, March 7th.

4-H youth from across the Finger Lakes competed in Horse Quiz Bowl and Hippology equine knowledge contests. Horse Quiz Bowl is a Jeopardy-style competition, while Hippology is a hands-on test of identifying equipment, feeds and other equine facts.

4-H Horse Bowl Results:

Senior Team of Alexandria Tarbell and Eva Rhoads placed second out of seven teams.

Senior Individual Results: Alexandria Tarbell -- fourth place; Eva Rhoads -- sixth place.

Junior Team of Leah Amend, Laura Grant and Alexandra Witmer placed fifth out of 11 teams.

Junior Individual Results: Alexandra Witmer 14 th place; Laura Grant 17 th place.

Novice Team including Wyatt Witmer placed third and Wyatt placed third individually.

4-H Hippology Results:

Senior Team of Alexandria Tarbell and Eva Rhoads placed second out of seven teams.

Senior Individual Results: Alexandria Tarbell -- third place; Eva Rhoads -- 13 th place.

Junior Team of Leah Amend, Laura Grant and Alexandra Witmer placed eighth out of 11 teams.

Junior Individual Results: Alexandra Witmer placed seventh.

Novice Team including Wyatt Witmer placed first and Wyatt placed fourth individually.

Alexandria Tarbell, Eva Rhoads, and Alexandra Witmer qualified for the New York State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl Contest in April at Cornell University and the New York State 4-H Hippology Contest at the New York State Fair this summer. Congratulations!

Special thanks to Coach Cindy Bovier and Assistant Coach Sara Witmer for all of their hard work and dedication to the Genesee County 4-H Horse Bowl Club.

Top photo: Genesee County 4-H Horse Extravaganza participants, from left: Eva Rhoads, Wyatt Witmer, Coach Cindy Bovier, Leah Amend, Laura Grant, Alexandra Witmer, Alexandria Tarbell, and Assistant Coach Sara Witmer.

Below, Genesee County 4-H Senior Horse Bowl and Hippology Team members Eva Rhoads, left, and Alexandria Tarbell.

Below, Genesee County 4-H Junior Horse Bowl and Hippology Team members, from left: Laura Grant, Leah Amend and Alexandra Witmer.

Below, Genesee County 4-H Novice Horse Bowl and Hippology participant Wyatt Witmer.