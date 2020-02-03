GC Board of Elections alerts voters to change in party enrollment deadline
Public Notice
This notice from the Genesee County Board of Elections is to inform voters that enrollment changes are now effective immediately, except for those that are filed between Feb. 15th through June 30th.
Any changes falling in that period will take effect on June 30th.
Therefore, the deadline for changing Party enrollment before the Presidential Primary on April 28th and the June 23rd Primary is Feb. 14th.
Lorie J. Longhany, Democratic Commissioner
Richard E. Seibert, Republican Commissioner
Board of Elections
**********
County Building One, 15 Main St., Batavia
Phone: (585) 815-7804
FAX: (585) 344-8562
www.co.genesee.ny.us