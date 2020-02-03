Local Matters

February 3, 2020 - 12:18pm

GC Board of Elections alerts voters to change in party enrollment deadline

posted by Billie Owens in Board of Elections, news, party enrollment deadline.

Public Notice

This notice from the Genesee County Board of Elections is to inform voters that enrollment changes are now effective immediately, except for those that are filed between Feb. 15th through June 30th.

Any changes falling in that period will take effect on June 30th.

Therefore, the deadline for changing Party enrollment before the Presidential Primary on April 28th and the June 23rd Primary is Feb. 14th.

Lorie J. Longhany, Democratic Commissioner

Richard E. Seibert, Republican Commissioner

Board of Elections

**********

County Building One, 15 Main St., Batavia

Phone: (585) 815-7804

FAX: (585) 344-8562

www.co.genesee.ny.us

