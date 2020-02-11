GC educators, students, trustees, community members to review 'what a diploma should signify'

Press release:

Superintendents, community members, teachers, students and school district board members will meet to give input to gather feedback on what a state diploma should signify to ensure educational excellence and equity for every student in New York State.

The meetings are an integral part of Phase I in the Board of Regents and New York State Department of Education's review of graduation measures and will offer opportunities for stakeholders and members of the public to share input.

The meeting will begin with a video conference/meeting with New York State Regent Wade Norwood. The attendees will then break into discussion groups. Feedback will be gathered and submitted to the New York State Education Department.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership, 80 Munson St. in Le Roy.

Please RSVP to: Maggie Fitzgibbon, public relations coordinator (585) 344-7593 or [email protected]