GC Fair announces $1,000 scholarships for high school seniors, deadline to apply is April 3

Press release:

The Genesee County Fair amounces today that up to 10 scholarships for $1,000 each will be awarded across New York State to current New York State high schooI seniors and also students eurolled in college.

The New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs and the New York State Showpeople’s Association sponsor the scholarships.

The qualifying students must be active at the Genesee County Fair, or with the New York State Showpeople’s Association (NYSSA).

All applicants from Genesee County must submit their applications through the Genesee County Fair, or the NYSSA, no later than Friday, Apri1 3.

Information is available at:

The Genesee County Fair office (Genesee County Fairgrounds, 5056 E. Main Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020);

Through the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County (420 E. Main St., Batavia NY 14020);

and from local high schooI offices.

Applications must be completed and printed from the web at: www.nyfairs.org

For more information, contact Alton MacDuffie at the Genesee County Fair at (585) 752-3600.