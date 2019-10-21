GCC's Christian Students Club invites public to Free Movie Night Oct. 29 to see 'The Case for Christ'

Press release:

The Christian Students United (CSU) Club at Genesee Community College invites the college and the community to a Free Movie Night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the William W. Stuart Forum of the Batavia Campus, located at One College Road, Batavia.

"The Case for Christ" is a 2007 Pureflix movie based on the award-winning best-selling book, which portrays the real-life story of Chicago investigative journalist Lee Strobel's journey from atheism to Christianity.

The film stars Mike Vogel, Erika Christensen, Faye Dunaway and Robert Forster.

For more information about the film, click here.

CSU will be selling inexpensive homemade baked goods and the proceeds will go to the student club's sponsored child from Haiti, 11-year old Fedson Hyppolite.

CSU's student mission is to edify and encourage one another to be the light of Christ at GCC. The club welcomes all students regardless of their religious affiliation, and the group meets on Thursdays, 12:30 - 2 p.m., in room T122.

Any questions can be referred to the CSU president, student Anna Sprout [email protected], or to the CSU advisor, Jim Simon [email protected], 585-798-1688, ext. 4191.