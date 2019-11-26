Genesee Society of Model Engineers hosts annual Holiday Open House at Oakfield clubhouse Dec. 7

Press release:

The Genesee Society of Model Engineers will host the club's 18th annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 7th, at the club's facilities located at 50 Main St. (Route 63), Oakfield (above the M&T Bank). The FREE event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stairway access only.

The club's facilities feature operating layouts in O Gauge (Lionel), HO & N scale as well as push trains for the little ones. Club members will be available to answer your model railroading questions.

A great family-oriented event filled with photo-ops, refreshments, and fun for kids of all ages.

"The Christmas holidays seem to bring back those childhood memories of a model train and miniature village around the Christmas tree," says club President Mike Bakos. "Our members are busy keeping the tradition of trains and the holidays alive. We invite you to visit and enjoy one of Genesee County's best kept secrets."

This year's Open House will be one of the many "Ornament Stops" featured as part of the Christmas in Oakfield celebration. The ornament hunt is just one of many activities that will be taking place in Oakfield throughout the day.

The Genesee Society of Model Engineers Clubhouse is open Tuesdays from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Business meetings are held the last Tuesday of each month. Visit www.gsme.org.