Genesee Valley BOCES officers issue statement on challenges schools face this fall

Media Statement from the Genesee Valley Chief Schools Officers’ Association:

This statement is on behalf of all the school districts in the Genesee Valley BOCES region. Alexander, Attica, Avon, Batavia, Byron-Bergen, Caledonia-Mumford, Dansville, Elba, Geneseo, Keshequa, Le Roy, Letchworth, Livonia, Mount Morris, Oakfield-Alabama, Pavilion, Pembroke, Perry, Warsaw, Wayland-Cohocton, Wyoming and York.

On the evening of Saturday, March 14, the collective group of school superintendents who serve the communities of the Genesee Valley BOCES region gathered around a meeting table to grapple with the impending closure of schools due to the emerging COVID-19 public health crisis.

On that Saturday evening, we could have never predicted what the next several months would hold for our districts. In a very short period of time, however, we found ways to feed our communities, provide technology, support mental health, continue instruction, provide resources for child care, and rethink all functions in our districts.

Fast forward four months, we are now faced with a challenge that is, quite possibly, even greater than how to shut down. The challenge we now face is how to reopen our schools. It’s one thing to shut down our schools. We currently have questions that need to be answered. A few of those questions are, but not limited to, include public health, teaching and learning, technology access, human resource matters and, budget considerations.