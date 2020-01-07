Girl Scouts of WNY launches 2020 cookie campaign with new 'amazing' packaging

Press release:

Today, Girl Scouts of Western New York and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) officially launch the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie™ season, when Girl Scouts across the United States become entrepreneurs as they earn money to power their own leadership opportunities and adventures.

This season, Girl Scouts is announcing a sweet new way to celebrate young female leaders: refreshed packaging reflecting the amazing experiences cookie earnings make possible for girls.

Girl Scout Cookie lovers across Western New York are currently able to purchase their favorite cookies from a girl for $5 per box via: order taking starting Jan. 11 – Feb. 8; directly at cookie booths during March 1 – 29; and online through direct shipping now throughout the sale until March 29. For more information visit gswny.org.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program® teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success. Nine in 10 Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path—so every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow.

What’s more, each and every purchase stays local to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls in communities across the United States.

GSUSA’s refreshed cookie packaging (with the same great taste!) continues to emphasize what the cookie program is all about, and the updated images feature current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members—from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies makes experiences like these possible for girls in your local community.

And with one of two lemon cookies available nationwide this year, Girl Scouts of Western New York is celebrating the Lemonades® cookie, a tasty way to support young female entrepreneurs. Lemonades, alongside classics such as the Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, and Peanut Butter Patties® varieties, are savory slices of shortbread with lemon-flavored icing. The variety is offered in select council markets for as long as supplies last.

“We are committed to positioning girls for success both now and in the future through our comprehensive, year-round program experience for girls,” said Alison Wilcox, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western New York. “As the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, the Girl Scout Cookie Program® provides girls with an unparalleled experience to hone their entrepreneurial skills and build a lifetime of leadership. We also welcome adult volunteers and girls to join Girl Scouts.”

Currently, Girl Scout cookie sellers will also participate in a special Lemonades® Cookie Event where they will enjoy Lemonades® cookies, while supplies last -- receive a limited edition cookie slide bracelet, engage in hands-on activities that teach girls how to customize their online cookie store, identify their individual cookie goal, troop goal, community service efforts for the SHARE program, and learn how to craft a video for their customers on Jan. 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Girl Scouts of Western New York’s service centers. The Batavia Service Center is located at 5 Jackson St. in the City of Batavia.

Girl Scouts at the troop level determine how they want to use the money that they raise and may also elect to use their portion of cookie earnings on Girl Scout Camp programs, travel, and community service. Other than the cost of cookies, all of the proceeds stay in Western New York supporting Girl Scout programs that help girls develop important leadership skills.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program® runs now until March 29. To learn more about supporting a girl with a purchase, girl membership, and adult volunteerism visit gswny.org or call 1-888-837-6410.

About Girl Scouts of Western New York

Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY) serves nearly 15,000 girls and more than 6,000 adult volunteers across the GSWNY jurisdiction, including Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties. The council’s administrative service centers are located in Batavia, Buffalo, Jamestown, Lockport, Niagara Falls, and Rochester.

Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Through the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, girls discover their personal best and prepare for a positive future, connect with others in an increasingly diverse world and take action to solve problems and improve their communities.