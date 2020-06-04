GLOW Corporate Cup to benefit YMCA is cancelled

From the Batavia office of Merrill Lynch:

Given today’s health concerns and restrictions related to large gatherings as well as the economic challenges faced by many businesses and individuals, we feel it’s in the best interests of all to cancel the GLOW Corporate Cup for 2020.

We thank you for your understanding and very much appreciate all of your support over the first seven years of what has turned into a terrific community event.

We did consider a virtual format for this year, as some other long-standing races have done, but felt that the uniqueness of our event’s AfterGLOW celebration could never be virtualized.

Our plan is to make the event even bigger and better for 2021…and we hope you will help us make that happen.

Merrill Lynch will still be making a donation to the GLOW YMCA during this year of heightened need. We invite our past sponsors and participants to join us in that effort as all gifts this year will help send a child to camp.

The GLOW YMCA recognizes the growing need for financial assistance and they do not want any child to miss out on this year‘s educational and fun-filled summer.

A variety of upgrades to this year‘s camp program will make it unlike any other, especially because campers will all participate in a hands-on STEAM* project to prevent summer learning loss!

To make a donation, click here.

Congratulations to you if you have been training for the GLOW Corporate Cup and we encourage you to keep it up.We all know how regular exercise helps us mentally just as much as it does physically.

Again, thank you for your continued support -- we hope all of you and your families enjoy a safe and healthy summer.

* STEAM: Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics

File photo from the 2016 Corporate Cup, when they had 1,000 participants in the race.