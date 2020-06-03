Gov. Cuomo announces outdoor dining is permitted starting tomorrow

Press release:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced outdoor dining at restaurants will be permitted in phase two of reopening.

Restaurants in the seven regions that have already entered phase two -- the Capital Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country, the Southern Tier and Western New York -- can reopen for outdoor dining beginning tomorrow, June 4th.

Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart, all staff must wear face coverings and customers must also wear face coverings when not seated.

Also, Governor Cuomo also announced that Erie County is now eligible to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care.

The Governor previously announced that the state will allow elective outpatient treatments to resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near term, and a total of 52 counties can now resume elective surgeries (four counties do not have hospitals).

"COVID-19 is still a real threat and we're still battling it. I know it's not on the front pages today, but it is still in people and in society," Governor Cuomo said. "But thanks to the people of New York and the nurses, doctors and essential workers, today we have the lowest number of hospitalizations ever and we have the lowest death toll ever.

"We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and today we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to phase two."

In response to the governor's announcement, Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association (NYSRA), issued this statement:

“The New York State Restaurant Association is grateful that the state has decided to allow outdoor dining in Phase Two.

"Governor Cuomo, his team and the Regional Control Rooms understand that the restaurant industry in New York is on the brink of collapse and this lifeline will undoubtedly be a huge help.

"We’re also promising to hold up our end of the bargain. NYSRA, our members and all restaurants in the state will follow stringent sanitation practices and social distancing to make our patrons feel comfortable and keep our diners and employees safe.”

***********************************************************************************

Click the link to guidance (PDF) for outdoor dining / takeout / delivery food service during the COVID-19 pandemic.