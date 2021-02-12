Grand Jury: Adult male accused of rape and sex abuse of minor in 2014

Nicholas B. Turnquist is indicted for the crime of third-degree rape, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 23, 2014, that Turnquist, being 21 year old or more at that time, engaged in sexual intercourse with another person less that 17 years old in the Town of Darien. In count two, he is accused of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged in count two that on that day he subjected a person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion.

Dean M. Nohle is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 13 in the City of Batavia that Nohle knowingly possessed stolen property with a value exceeding $100 -- a 2014 Chevrolet. In count two, Nohle is accused of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a Class D felony. It is alleged in count two that he knowingly possessed stolen property with a value exceeding $3,000 -- the Chevrolet. In count three, he is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, as a misdemeanor, for operating the Chevrolet on Clinton Street while his license to do so was suspended by the NY Commissioner of the DMV.

Andrew L. Kosiorek is indicted for the crime of fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on June 22, 2019, in the Town of Le Roy, Kosiorek stole property valued at more than $100 -- a 2018 Nissan Rogue. In count two, he is accused for criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that the defendant knowingly possessed stolen property -- a Rigid 5-gallon ash vacuum.