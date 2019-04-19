Grand Jury: Level 3 sex offender accused of repeatedly failing to register with state authorities

James A. Chase is indicted for the crime of failure to register a change of address, a Class D felony. It is alleged that this convicted Level 3 sex offender failed to register with the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services within 10 calendar days any change of address, including Internet accounts, Internet access providers or Internet identifiers. In this case, he is accused of not registering a specific email account. In count two, he is accused of the same crime for allegedly not registering a Facebook account that used the screen name of John Chase. In count three, he is accused of the same crime for allegedly not registering an Internet access provider he used, in this case Boost Mobile. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Chase is accused of having been convicted of: the crime of failure to register/verify a change of address, as a Class A misdemeanor, on Aug. 18, 2005 in Batavia City Court; failure to register a change of address, a Class D felony, on Sept. 12, 2005 in Town of Oakfield Court; and failure to register/verify change of address, as a Class E felony, on March 10, 2015 in Genesee County Court.

Jacob J. Camerera is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Nov. 18 in the City of Batavia that Camerera knowingly possessed stolen property, in this case one or more firearms, rifles or shotguns -- a Marlin .22-caliber model 60 rifle.