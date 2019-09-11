Hawley on 9/11: 'For a moment our freedom was compromised'

A statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

“On a day just like today 18 years ago, our nation came under attack. Nearly 3,000 citizens, firefighters and police officers, began their mornings just like any other. On that day they tragically lost their lives.

“No one could imagine the events that transpired that September morning, and for a moment our freedom was compromised.

“An attack intended to break our spirits and devastate our nation, in our darkest hour faced with pure evil, Americans responded with bravery and courage. An effort to tear us apart only brought us closer together.

“Today we hold the ones we love a little tighter, we remember those we lost and we honor those who gave everything to protect our freedom.

“The memory of September 11, 2001 will remain in our hearts forever, but the strength and resiliency that defines this country will always prevail in the face of darkness.

“We will never forget.”