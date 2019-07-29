Local Matters

July 29, 2019 - 12:53pm

Head-on collision reported at Lewiston and Batavia-Oakfield Townline Road

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, batavia.

A head-on collision with injuries is reported at Route 63 (Lewiston Road) and Batavia-Oakfield Townline Road. Mercy Flight #5 out of Batavia is on a ground standby. Town of Batavia Fire Department is responding along with two Mercy medics ambulances and law enforcement.

UPDATE 12:55 p.m.: A first responder reports "at least two vehicles involved." They are off the roadway. Tools may be needed for extrication. National Fuel will be contacted because a piece of their roadside equipment was broken. Mercy Flight can stand down.

UPDATE 1:02 p.m.: Two vehicles involved; two flatbed tows are called.

UPDATE 1:22 p.m.: A maroon-colored sedan, with the driver as sole occupant, was eastbound on Batavia-Oakfield Townline Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign at Lewiston Road. It was broadsided by a silver Jeep, which had one passenger in addition to the driver. No serious injuries reported.

UPDATE 8:09 p.m.: According to the Sheriff's Office accident report, prepared by Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, Mariam J. Blackchief, 87, of Bloomingdale Road, Basom, was eastbound on Batavia-Oakfield Townline Road and she allegedly failed to stop for a stop sign at Lewiston Road. Gregory M. Nellist, 64, of Medina, was southbound.  Joan A. Anderson, 88, was a passenger in Nellist's car.  Nobody was seriously injured though all three were transported to area hospitals. A citation is pending.

