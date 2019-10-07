Here are the General Election registration and absentee deadlines for voters

From the Genesee County Board of Elections:

General Election Registration and Absentee Deadlines

Oct. 11 is the last day to register in person at the Genesee County Board of Elections, which is located on the third loor of County Building #1, 15 Main St., Batavia, for the Nov. 5 General Election.

If honorably discharged from the military or if you have become a naturalized citizen since Oct. 12, 2019, you may register in person at the Board of Elections up until Oct. 26, 2019.

Mail registration forms must be postmarked by Oct. 11,2019 and received at Board of Elections no later than Oct. 16, 2019

Applications for absentee ballots must be postmarked by Oct. 29, 2019.

Nov. 4, 2019 is the last day to apply in person at the Board of Elections for a General Election ballot.

Nov. 5, 2019 (Election Day) is the last day to deliver a local General Election ballot in person to the County Board of Elections, by close of polls (9 p.m.).