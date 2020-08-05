Here's what happening at the Richmond Memorial Library in Batavia

By Samantha Stryker, Community and Adult Services librarian, Richmond Memorial Library:

What’s new at the library: Richmond Memorial Library is pleased to announce that the interlibrary loan system is once again available! Users can now place holds on items from other libraries in the NIOGA system.

To place holds, visit our online catalog at batavialibrary.org or call (585) 343-9550, ext. 3, with your card number.

Email notices are NOT currently being sent when holds are ready. You will receive a phone call if you have materials available.

The library is open regular hours for limited services, including browsing and borrowing materials, reference services, photocopying, faxing, and computer use limited to one hour session per day for essential tasks.

Also, you can make community room reservations for groups of up to 25 people wearing appropriate face coverings.

The shelves are full of new materials!

Appropriate face coverings must be worn for the entirety of your visit to the library.

Summer Reading continues for both children and adults. The programs end Sept. 1. Register at batavialibrary.org or at the library. Weekly take and make crafts and Little Scientists kits are available for children and teens – register via batavialibrary.org/calendar.

Upcoming Virtual Programs for adults -- registration is required for all virtual programs via our website at batavialibrary.org. Attendees must have access to a computer and free Zoom account to participate.

The next series of Lunch Time Book Chats will take place at noon on Aug. 12, 19 and 26. Join Books Sandwiched In committee members and special guests for short reviews of fiction and nonfiction titles.

A few of the titles scheduled to be reviewed are: "My Dear Hamilton: A Novel of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton" by Stephanie Dray (historical fiction); "Highway of Tears" by Jessica McDiarmid (true crime); and "The Architectural Heritage of Genesee County, New York" by Catherine Roth (local history).

Readers will meet to discuss "The Operator" by Gretchen Berg in our next Virtual Adult Book Discussion on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7 pm. “What if you could listen in on any phone conversation in town? With great humor and insight, "The Operator" "delivers a vivid look inside the heads and hearts of a group of housewives and pokes at the absurdities of 1950s America, a simpler time that was far from simple” (publisher description). The book is available as an eBook and audiobook on Hoopla.

The next Virtual Reel Discussions will take place on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. Watch "Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont" on Hoopla and join us on Zoom for a discussion!

For questions about these and other programs, visit batavialibrary.org or call the reference desk at (585) 343-9550, ext. 3.