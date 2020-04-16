Hillside Family of Agencies uses tech tools connects staff and youth during COVID-19 pandemic

Press release:

With remote work suddenly becoming the new normal for many teams at Hillside Family of Agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic, technology tools are rising to the challenge.

In one example, Hillside has dramatically expanded the availability of TeleCare resources that make it possible for staff to meet virtually with youth and families using encrypted videoconferencing.

Recently, 236 Hillside staff members participated in a live virtual training session provided by Hillside’s Technology team and staff immediately put this new tool into action. Literally one hour after completing her training, Hillside staff used TeleCare to admit a youth into Hillside’s Family Crisis Support Services program and provide much-needed services right away.

This is just one of many examples of how Hillside continues to make a difference for children and their families while following all CDC guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The following day, more than 85 additional TeleCare sessions were provided to youth and families receiving services from Hillside. Hillside staff are continuing to adapt to this global crisis, and finding new and enhanced ways to put families first.

To learn more, please call 585-256-7500 or email: [email protected]