August 27, 2019 - 1:07pm

Hip hip hooray: GC 4-H horse members compete in NYS Fair Hippology Contest

posted by Billie Owens in Milestones, GC 4-H, horses, hippology, NYS Fair.

Genesee County 4-H Hippology Contest Participants for 2019 -- Eva Rhoads, left, and Alexandria Tarbell.

Submitted photo and press release:

Congratulations to the Genesee County 4-H members who competed in the 4-H Hippology Contest at the New York State Fair.

Hippology is a contest that tests the participant’s equine knowledge through a variety of stations and written questions.

4-H members from across New York State competed in the contest on Sunday, Aug. 25th

The Genesee County 4-H Team placed fifth in the contest. In individual results, Eva Rhoads placed 11th and Alexandria Tarbell placed 15th

Congratulations to all of the 4-H’ers competing at the New York State Fair!

For more information on the Genesee County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040, ext. 131.

Upcoming

