>> Download <<
January 14, 2020 - 2:10pm

Honorees announced for 49th annual Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Awards

posted by Billie Owens in business, genesee county chamber of commerce, 48th annual awards ceremony.

Press release:

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 48th annual Awards Ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, March 7, at the Quality Inn & Suites, Park Road, Batavia.

This is the County’s premier event that honors businesses and individuals for their achievements in business, community service and volunteerism.  

This year’s honorees are:

  • Business of the Year: Tompkins Bank of Castile       
  • Agricultural Organization of the Year: Call Lands/My T Acres   
  • Special Service Recognition of the Year: Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship                             
  • Geneseean of the Year: Jeff Allen

Tickets are $50 per person or a table of 10 for $450.   

The evening begins at 5:30 with hors d’oeuvres, entrée tables and cash bar (no formal sit-down dinner is to be served). The Award Program starts at 7 o'clock at which time dessert and coffee will be served.  

Call Kelly J. Bermingham, at 343-7440, ext. 1026, to make your reservations.

Upcoming

more

