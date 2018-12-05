House fire reported on Lear Road, Batavia

A caller reports flames shooting from the roof of a house at 2913 Lear Road, Batavia. The location is between Wilkinson and Upton roads. East Pembroke Fire Department (It's in their fire district.) is responding along with Town of Batavia.

UPDATE 4:52 p.m.: An engine and an interior crew out of Corfu Fire Department is called to provide mutual aid, along with all available manpower from East Pembroke fire to the scene.

UPDATE 5:19 p.m.: This was a chimney fire; it did not involve the structure. It is out.