Jankowski takes Second Place Semi-pro in 3-Gun competition

Submitted photos and press release:

Eugene Jankowski Jr., of Batavia, finished Second Place Semi-pro and 11th overall in the practical division and qualified for the final shoot-offs at the 2018 3-Gun Nation nationals.

He is president of the Batavia City Council and a retired lieutenant with City of Batavia Police Department.

Held in Clinton, S.C., more than 100 competitors from all over the country used three guns (pistol, modern sporting rifle and shotgun) to complete eight challenging natural terrain courses of fire over two days.

Competitors were required to safely engage multiple targets for the quickest time while navigating various obstacles and unusually wet, muddy weather conditions.

3GN Nationals, presented by NRA Sports, brings shooting challenges, camaraderie, shoot-offs and sponsor engagement to 3 Gun Nation members.