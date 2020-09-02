Law and Order: Amherst man with previous DWI conviction accused of felony DWI

Andrew Pierre Schneider, 42, of Millersport Highway, Amherst, is charged with: felony aggravated driving while intoxicated -- with a BAC of .18 percent or more; DWI common law -- with a previous conviction within 10 years; and failure to keep right. Schneider was arrested Aug. 29 following an investigation of an accident that occurred at 1:01 p.m. July 31 on Harlow Road in Darien. Schneider was issued appearance tickets and is due to return to Darien Town Court on Sept. 15. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Mullen, assisted by Deputy Howard Wilson.

Jennifer Lynn Bobzin, 50, of West Bergen Road, Bergen, is charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated -- with a BAC of .18 percent or more; DWI -- first offense; and following too closely. At 6:58 p.m. on Aug. 30, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on West Bergen Road in Bergen. Bobzin was arrested at the scene and released with appearance tickets for Bergen Town Court. She is due there on Oct. 7. The case was handled by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.