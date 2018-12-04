Law and Order: Bank Street landlord accused of tossing out tenant's clothes and furniture, causing 'substantial inconvenience'

Douglas Goodwin Sr., 67, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with third-degree criminal tampering. Goodwin was located at his residence and arrested for allegedly throwing clothing and furniture that belonged to his Bank Street tenant outside at 11:20 a.m. on Oct. 28. This is said to have created a substantial inconvenience for his tenant to clean up and repair his property. Goodwin is due in Batavia City Court this afternoon (Dec. 4). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence.

A 17-year-old male who lives on Walnut Street in Batavia is charged with: endangering the welfare of a child; second-degree harassment; two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief; and first-degree coercion. The teen was arrested following an investigation into a domestic dispute that occurred at 8 p.m. on Nov. 30 on Lewis Place in Batavia. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail and was due back in City Court on Dec. 3. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Peter Flanagan.

Kevin J. Fickel, 37, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny following an incident at JCPenney at 3:14 p.m. on Nov. 20. It is alleged that Fickel took two sets of cookware and exited the store without paying for the items. He is due in Batavia City Court this afternoon (Dec. 4). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Chad Richards.

Dalton C. Kelley, 21, of Chase Park, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Kelley was arrested at 3 p.m on Nov. 27 following an investigation into a report that he grabbed another individual and scratched them. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 11. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison, assisted by Officer Christopher Camp.

Leonard T. Masters, 49, of Split Rail Road, Painted Post, is charged with: DWI; aggravated DWI; failure to keep right; improper left turn; and failure to obey traffic control device. Masters was arrested at 12:52 a.m. on Nov. 23 on Ellicott Street in Batavia following a traffic stop. He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 12. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Matthew Lutey.

Andrew D. Vicary, 27, of East Main Road, Stafford, is charged with DWI, unsafe backing, and following too closely. He was arrested at 4:04 p.m. on Nov. 1 following an investigation into a three-car accident that occurred at the intersection of East Main Street and Swan Street in Batavia. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He was due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 2. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kyle Krtanik, assisted by Officer Catherine Mucha.

Alyssa M. Harnish, 30, of Ellsworth Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 following a shoplifting complaint at Tops Friendly Market in Batavia. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court this afternoon (Dec. 4). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison.

Jessica L. Holtz, 35, of Williams Street, Batavia, was arrested on Nov. 28 on a bench warrant for alleged failure to appear in Batavia City Court. She was arraigned and put in jail and is due in back in court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Aretha Jackson, 41, of Main Street, Oakfield, was arrested on Nov. 20 on an active bench warrant issued out of Batavia City Court. It is alleged that Jackson failed to appear for a court date scheduled on Sept. 5. She was arraigned in City Court and jailed in lieu of $250 cash or bond. She was due back in court on Nov. 21. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Chad Richards, assisted by Officer Jamie Givens.

Jessica L. Connolly, 40, of Bank Street, Batavia, was arrested on Nov. 28 on a bench warrant after allegedly failing to appear in Batavia City Cpourt for a traffic misdemeanor and other traffic violations. She was released on her own recognizance and was due back in court on Nov. 28. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jamie Givens, assisted by Officer Marc Lawrence.

Brandon D. Brewer, 29, of Maple Avenue, Medina, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Brewer was arrested at 2:54 a.m. on Nov. 18 on East Main Street in Batavia while patrols were investigating an accident. He is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 5 to answer the charge. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Nicole McGinnis.